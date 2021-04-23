 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, April 23
0 comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, April 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Ivan Dschaak, 90, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

Monica Morrell, 85, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Marcella Pfaff, 98, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., Zion United Methodist Church, Tappen. (Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown)

Richard Balliet, 84, Mandan, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.

Lynn Matzke, 64, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Livestream available at https://bit.ly/3xfDfgk (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Jean Coleman, 86, Baldwin, 1 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Arthur Hilfer, 84, Mandan, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lewis & Clark Elementary students celebrate Arbor Day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News