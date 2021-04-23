Funerals Today, April 23

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Ivan Dschaak, 90, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

Monica Morrell, 85, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Marcella Pfaff, 98, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., Zion United Methodist Church, Tappen. (Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown)

Richard Balliet, 84, Mandan, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.

Lynn Matzke, 64, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Livestream available at https://bit.ly/3xfDfgk (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Jean Coleman, 86, Baldwin, 1 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Arthur Hilfer, 84, Mandan, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.