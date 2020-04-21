Funerals Today, April 21
Funerals Today, April 21

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Joseph Kautzman, 93, New Salem, will take place at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin)*

William Toay, 86, Bismarck, livestream available 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. The recording will also be posted to the funeral home's website.

 

