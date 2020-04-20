Funerals Today, April 20
Funerals Today, April 20

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Patricia Martin, 75, Bismarck, Hillside Cemetery, Fessenden (Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden).* Service will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/groups/352440698439276/.

 

