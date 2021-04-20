 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, April 20
0 comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, April 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Carol Glatt, 88, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Servicde website. 

Darlene Sterna, 84, Mandan, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Lynn Christianson, 81, Bismarck, 2 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Becky Hilfer, 60, Mandan, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Watch Now: Related Video

Walter Mondale remembered

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News