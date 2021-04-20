Funerals Today, April 20

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Carol Glatt, 88, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Servicde website.
Darlene Sterna, 84, Mandan, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Lynn Christianson, 81, Bismarck, 2 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Becky Hilfer, 60, Mandan, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
