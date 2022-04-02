 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals Today, April 2

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Dirk Brevik, 65, Fargo, 10 a.m., Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead, Minnesota. (Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service)

Anthony Knopik, 11 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 508 Raymond St, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Merril Rivinius, 84, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Reuben Steinert, 84, 1 p.m., Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Amber Archuletta, 30, 3 p.m., Bowdon Church of God, Bowdon. (Evans Funeral Home)

