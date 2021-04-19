 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, April 19
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Albert Doffee, 88, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Aaron Benz, 61, Killdeer, 11 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. 

Rev. Alvin Hagerott, 81, Center, 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 2400 E Ave A, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

