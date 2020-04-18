Funerals Today, April 18

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Kathryn Eberle, 93, St. Mary's Catholic Church. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)*
Cleo Wagner, 88, Garrison, 2 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Douglas. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)*
