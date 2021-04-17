Funerals Today, April 17

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Kyle Koch, 56, Wyoming, Minnesota, 9:30 a.m., Church of St. Joseph, Mandan. Livestream available on the church YouTube channel. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Bo Sheelar, 29, Bismarck, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

LaDonna Allard, 64, Fort Yates, 11 a.m., Youth Activity Center. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Edmund Hager, 89, Rugby, 11 a.m., Little Flower Catholic Church, Rugby. (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby)

Rosemary Manderfeld, 86, 11 a.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 Albert Street S., St. Paul, Minnesota. (O'Halloran & Murphy)

Ron Seim, 78, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Tea, South Dakota. (George Boom Funeral Home)