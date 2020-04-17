Funerals Today, April 17
Funerals Today, April 17

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Joel Baumgarten, 63, New Salem, livestreaming 11:30 a.m. from Joel's obituary at Weigel Funeral Home's website. 

Raymond Rothmann, 83, Bismarck, livestreaming 11:30 a.m. on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. A recording will be posted on the funeral home's website.

 

