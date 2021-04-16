Funerals Today, April 16

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Jeffrey Erhardt, 66, Center, 10:30 a.m., St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.
Lois Herr, 87, McClusky, 10:30 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available at www.centurybaptist.org/live (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)
Frank Raygo, 43, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Cordell Schmidt, 62, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Walter Schnellbach, 87, Velva, 11 a.m., Southside Church of the Nazarene, Minot.* Livestream available on the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website.
Nina Stratton, 92, 12 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Donna Wood, 90, 12:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Stella Kostenko, 83, Bismarck, 4 to 6 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.