Funerals Today, April 15

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Richard Claymore Jr., 56, Ft. Yates, 10:30 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Ft. Yates. (Kesling Funeral Home, Mobridge)
Frank Raygo, 43, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Cameron Azure, 27, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Evangel, 3225 N 14th St. Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Duane Van Dame, 84, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.