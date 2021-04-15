 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, April 15
0 comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, April 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Richard Claymore Jr., 56, Ft. Yates, 10:30 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Ft. Yates. (Kesling Funeral Home, Mobridge)

Frank Raygo, 43, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Cameron Azure, 27, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Evangel, 3225 N 14th St. Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Duane Van Dame, 84, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: House votes on transgender sports bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News