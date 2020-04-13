Funerals Today, April 13

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Llyod Rossow, 75, 9:30 a.m., outdoor walk-by viewing, Farmers Union Insurance, Flasher. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)
Keenan Thompson, 34, 11 a.m., Rosehill Memorial Park (Section 30), Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)*
