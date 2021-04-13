 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, April 13
Funerals Today, April 13

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Marie Loose, 94, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown)

Sharon Dunnigan, 52, 11:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. 

Melvin Jesz, 91, formerly of McClusky, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)

Rick (Gregory) Nogowski, 37, 2 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo.

