Funerals Today, April 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Craig Hurkes Sr., 47, 10 a.m. CST, Twin Buttes Wellness Center. (Barbot Funeral Home)
John Becker, 92, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page or YouTube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)
Amanda Seidler, 83, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 623 5th St NE, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home)
Myron Two Bears, 56, Cannonball, 11 a.m., Red Gym, Cannonball. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Arlene Sattler, 78, 11:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota. (White Funeral Homes)