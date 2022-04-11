 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, April 11

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Craig Hurkes Sr., 47, 10 a.m. CST, Twin Buttes Wellness Center. (Barbot Funeral Home)

John Becker, 92, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page or YouTube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

Amanda Seidler, 83, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 623 5th St NE, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home)

Myron Two Bears, 56, Cannonball, 11 a.m., Red Gym, Cannonball. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Arlene Sattler, 78, 11:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota. (White Funeral Homes)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'thankful for the opportunity to be able to grind through Masters'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News