 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, April 10
0 comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, April 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Mark Dilger, 56, Mandan, 10 a.m., Word of Faith Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Joseph Kottenbrock, 59, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Dorothy Goetz, 95, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page. 

Alice Skoglund, 49, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News