Funerals Today, April 1
Funerals Today, April 1

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Shirley Schuette, 80, 9:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Ervin Wetsch, 80, 12:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Hedwig Schoenhard, 86, Steele, 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Todd Radenz, 49, Jamestown, 1:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Jamestown. (Haut Funeral Home)

Rodger Cahoon, 68, Mandan, 2 p.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

