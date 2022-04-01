Funerals Today, April 1

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Francie Klein, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Livestream available at the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Raymond Aberle, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Betty Kostelecky, 87, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Frances Berger, 100, Mandan, 11 a.m., St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Crown Butte. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Joanne Schwartz, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3JZupZY (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Clifford Enockson, 93, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.