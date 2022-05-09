 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 9, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Charlotte Martin, 78, Mandan, formerly Halliday, 11 a.m. MDT/12 p.m. CDT, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Halliday. (Barbot Funeral Home)

James Muhlhauser, 63, Brighton, Colorado, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

William Rickford, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Binford. (Quam-Plaisted-Cushman Funeral Home)

Grandon Tolstedt, 98, Rockford, Illinois, 11 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford, 4848 Turner Street, Rockford, Illinois. (Fitzgerald Funeral Home)

James Schuster, 78, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

