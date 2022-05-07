 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 7, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Helen Kavonius, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ellen Kelsch, 104, Bismarck, 1 p.m., St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church, 601 N Fourth St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

