FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 6, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Dale Blotske, 68, Underwood, 10:30 a.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Richard Knell, 78, Mandan, 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 8th Ave SE, Mandan.

Eunice Weisenburger, 86, Tuttle, 11:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Ronnie Kienzle, 72, Bismarck, 12 p.m. CT, North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, south of Mandan.

Shawn Boyko, 55, Belfield, 1 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, Mandan. 

Russell Dittus, 79, Mandan, 5-8 p.m., Buehler Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

