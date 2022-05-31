Funerals Today - May 31, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Leo Roehrich, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Strasburg, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Donna Berg, 90, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.
Raymond Skoglund, 78, Baldwin, 2 p.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, 7701 ND-36, Wilton. (Parkway Funeral Service)
