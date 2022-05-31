 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 31, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Leo Roehrich, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Strasburg, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Donna Berg, 90, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Raymond Skoglund, 78, Baldwin, 2 p.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, 7701 ND-36, Wilton. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News