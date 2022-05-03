 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 3, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Ervin Messer, 83, New Salem, 10:30 a.m. CDT, St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson)

Bernetta Erhardt, 75, Wishek, formerly Flasher, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. 

David Stavig, 65, Bismarck, 5-7 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News