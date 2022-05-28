 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 28, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Alois Leier, 90, Linton, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website.

Mark Muhlhauser, Strasburg, formerly of Mandan, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Lynda Kittelson, 78, Dickinson, 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

