Funerals Today - May 27, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Janice Cady, 61, 10 a.m. CT, Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Helmuth Gries, 94, 10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Justin Sailer, 34, 10 a.m. CDT, New Life Worship Center, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Jerome Schaff, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Johanna Vetter, 99, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Mardella Aanderud, 87, Beulah, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Herbert Preszler, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Braddock, 11 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N 6th St., Bismarck. Livestream available at mccabechurch.com (Parkway Funeral Service)

Fran Wick, 75, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N Fourth St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)