FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 26, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Michael Steffes, 47, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Amy Binder, 61, Streeter, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm)

Nancy Keating, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home)

Alvina Kemmet, 94, Farmington, MN, formerly of Napoleon, 11 a.m., Napoleon United Methodist Church. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm)

Frieda Tschaekofske, 92, Hazen, 11 a.m. CDT, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Richard Geiger, 79, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

