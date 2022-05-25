 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 25, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Seth Voegele, 33, Mandan, guest register available for friends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Adeline Weiand, 80, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Francis Connolly, Morriston, Florida, formerly Beach/Keene, 11 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Beach. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Katherine Nagel, 89, Linton, 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service website.

Joseph Kuntz, 99, Hazen, 1 p.m. CDT, St. Martin's Catholic Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

