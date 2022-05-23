 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 23, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Chuck Erickson, 75, Mandan, 10 a.m., Bismarck Baptist Church, 2211 Laforest Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Claire Hodges Fitzgerald, 70, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

David Anderson, 59, Tioga, 11 a.m., Beaver Creek Free Lutheran, Ray. (Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, Tioga)

Beverly Schaner, 82, Mandan, 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

MaryAnn Coppin, 85, Bismarck, 2 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th St., Mandan. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Morris Nelson, 92, Washburn, 2 p.m., Washburn United Methodist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)

