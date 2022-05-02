 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 2, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Albert Frank Samuelson, M.D., 92, 10 a.m., Church of the Cross, 1004 East Highland Acres Rd, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)*

William J. Killian, 94, Wilton, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wilton. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn) 

Reuben Schatz, 86, Linton, 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Jason Leib, 29, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Dorothy Miller, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Minot. (Thomas Family Funeral Home)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News