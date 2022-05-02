Funerals Today - May 2, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Albert Frank Samuelson, M.D., 92, 10 a.m., Church of the Cross, 1004 East Highland Acres Rd, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)*
William J. Killian, 94, Wilton, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wilton. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)
Reuben Schatz, 86, Linton, 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Jason Leib, 29, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Dorothy Miller, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Minot. (Thomas Family Funeral Home)