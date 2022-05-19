Funerals Today - May 19, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Stephen Morrell, 89, 10 a.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Evelyn Bourgois, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Mary Weigel, 101, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page or YouTube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm)

Joseph Klein, 93, Minot, 11 a.m., Saint Leo's the Great Catholic Church, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home)

Ken Buchholtz, 68, 12 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Delores Beckler, 77, Fort Rice, 2 p.m., ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Doris Bentz, 84, McClusky, 2 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church of McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

John Ellis, 42, Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly Dickinson, 7 p.m., Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.