FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 18, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Robert Hatzenbihler, 81, Center, 10 a.m., St. Martin Church, Center. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Frieda Sailer, 91, Stanton, 10 a.m. CDT, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Stanton. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Pauline Fettig, 84, Steele, 10:30 a.m., St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 318 2nd St SW, Steele. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

John Patterson, Bismarck, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh Street, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Pearl Willman, 91, 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th St, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

