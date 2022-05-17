 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 17, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Timothy Eide, 63, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m. CST, Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Hilbert Martin, 88, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Paul Fischer, 62, Mandan, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.

