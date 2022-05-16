Funerals Today - May 16, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Stephen Braus, 70, Bismarck, 9 a.m., Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel (OLA) at the Benedictine Center for Servant Leadership at the University of Mary. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Mavis Allan, 96, longtime resident of Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Byron Grosz, 89, Hazen, 10 a.m. CT, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Armin Erdmann, 97, Sheridan County, 10:30 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Homes)

Clarilyn Riedinger, 84, Steele, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 203 Mitchell Ave S, Steele. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Marlene Unruh, 80, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Irvin Smith III, 82, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N 6th St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.