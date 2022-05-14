 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 14, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Victor Eberhart, 96, Bismarck, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N 6th St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Kelli Hagerott, 43, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Marlin Schroeder, Watford City, 10 a.m., Epiphany Catholic Church of Watford City. Livestream available on the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Sandra Lunde, 79, 10:30 a.m., St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake. (Gilbertson Funeral Home)

Vern Johnson, 93, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Howard White, 92, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Alma Swenson, 97, 1 p.m. CDT Sunday, Barbot Funeral Home Chapel, 1301 Hwy 49 N, Beulah. 

