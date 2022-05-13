Funerals Today - May 13, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Robert Hayes, 80, Turtle Lake, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Josephine Schatz, 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service's website.
Jeffrey Dressler, 68, Mandan, 11 a.m., Christ the King, 505 10th Ave NW, Mandan. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Grandon Tolstedt, 98, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Luncheon to follow at the United Church of Christ, 1200 E Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. (Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory)