 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 12, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Bonnie Panasuk, 65, Culbertson, Montana, 10 a.m., The Church of Grace and Peace, Culbertson, Montana. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)

Myron Janz, 78, Washburn, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Makoti. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Douglas Kautzman, 75, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

James Schmidt, 89, Bismarck, formerly Kintyre, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service website.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A 1,000-pound great white shark makes its way near the Jersey Shore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News