FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 11, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Lawrence Albrecht, 75, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 3310 66th St. SE, Lincoln. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Coliene Jacobsen, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N Fourth St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

