FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - May 10, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Doris Hartman, 72, 10:30 a.m. MST, St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Carson. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Thomas Zachmeier, 76, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Alice Muggli, 93, Bismarck, formerly Glen Ullin, 11 a.m. CT, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. 

James Wiedrich, 81, Bismarck, 11 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

