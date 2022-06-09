 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 9, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Ida Hatzenbuhler, 98, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

James Stogner, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home Chapel.

Sheryl Leslie, 79, Burlington, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Minot. Livesteam available on the Thomas Family Funeral Home website.

Cora Stenberg, 90, Moorhead, Minnesota, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Moorhead, Minnesota (Wright Funeral Home)

James Kisse, 77, New Leipzig, 3 p.m., ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

