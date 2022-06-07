 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 7, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Marlene Blumhagen, 85, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Marlys Steinman, 83, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Barbara Dove, 1:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

