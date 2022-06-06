 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 6, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Gerald L. Hinricksen, 77, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Corey and Amber Volesky, 45 and 41, Wyndmere, 4:20 p.m., Lady on the Lake, Lake Elsie, Hankinson. (Frank Family Funeral Home)

