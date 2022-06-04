Funerals Today - June 4, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Laurie Bender, 59, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Harley Murray, 85, McClusky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Arnold Schlecht, 80, Gackle, 10:30 a.m., Ebenezer United Methodist Church Streeter. (Haut Funeral Home)

Doris Elness, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Martha Just, 99, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Bismarck.* (Resthaven Funeral Home)

Alfred Grosz, 93, Barnesville, Minnesota, formerly of Minot, 2 p.m., Southside Church of the Nazarene, 2220 24th Ave. SE, Minot. (Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service)

William Starke, 94, New Rockford, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, New Rockford. (Evans Funeral Home)

Donald Barsness, 3 p.m., St. Peters the Aleut Church, 109 6th St SE, Minot.

Wayne Kunz, 2 p.m. MDT Sunday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Whitewood, South Dakota. Livestream available on the church's website. (Kinkade Funeral Home)