Funerals Today - June 3, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Marion Iverson, 88, 10 a.m., Evangel Church, 3225 N 14th St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Delores Parshall-Sand, 90, 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, New Town. (Langhans Funeral Home)

Janet Sauter, 69, 10 a.m., Bismarck Baptist Church, 2211 Laforest Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website, Youtube channel and Facebook page. (Myers Funeral Home)

Gertrude Kraft, 92, Mandan, formerly of Solen and Selfridge, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Doriene Olsen, 55, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Paul Woehl, 58, Bismarck, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Verna Schreiner, 79 and Francis Schreiner, 80, both of Wishek, formerly of Mandan, 11:30 a.m., Mandan Union Cemetery. (Dennis Funeral Homes)

Priscilla Nygaard, 66, Mandan, 1 p.m., New Song Church, 3200 N 11th St., Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Jessica Pixler, 36, 3:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Dion Palen, 55 and Mary Palen, 56, 2 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, south of Mandan.

Delta Wangen, 63, Mandan, 6 p.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.