FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 23, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Betty Axtmann, 84, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Donald Bailey, 73, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., House of Prayer, 1470 S Washington St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

