 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 22, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Anthony Schwindt, 66, Dickinson, 10:30 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Craig Grorud, 68, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Evangel, 3225 N 14th St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News