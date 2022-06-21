 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 21, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Judy Fredericks, 78, Bismarck, formerly of Twin Buttes, 10 a.m. CDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Twin Buttes. (Barbot Funeral Home)

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine set to ban Russian books and music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News