Funerals Today - June 2, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Kathleen Boehm, 79, 9:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Violet Rauser, 92, Bismarck, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, south of Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Gerald Imus, 80, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Leonard Gartner, 73, New England, 2 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, New England. (Ladbury Funeral Service)
Kyle Hammling, 59, Bismarck, 4 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Home, Bismarck.
Sarah Stewart, 46, Mandan, 4 p.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.
