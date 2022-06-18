 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 18, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Althea Maliscke, 61, Bismarck, 10 a.m. MT, St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. (Eastgate Funeral Service/Krebsbach Funeral Service)

Jeanette Miller, 81 Bismarck, formerly of Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Beulah Congregational Church. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Stanley Jochim, 79, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Duane Emineth, 75, formerly of Washburn, 11 a.m., Riverview Cemetery, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Guy McCommon, 70, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Doris Stein, 89, Steele, 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 203 Mitchell Ave, Steele. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News