Funerals Today - June 18, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Althea Maliscke, 61, Bismarck, 10 a.m. MT, St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. (Eastgate Funeral Service/Krebsbach Funeral Service)
Jeanette Miller, 81 Bismarck, formerly of Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Beulah Congregational Church. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Stanley Jochim, 79, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Duane Emineth, 75, formerly of Washburn, 11 a.m., Riverview Cemetery, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Guy McCommon, 70, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Doris Stein, 89, Steele, 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 203 Mitchell Ave, Steele. (Eastgate Funeral Service)