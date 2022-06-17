 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 17, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Isabelle Mahrer, 89, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Edna Hafner, 81, Beulah, 11 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Rebecca Eisenbarth, 54, Lemmon, South Dakota, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, McIntosh, South Dakota. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home)

Althea Maliscke, 61, Bismarck, 2 p.m. CT, Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Randy Spitzer, 75, Mandan, 2 p.m., Haut Funeral Chapel, Jamestown.

