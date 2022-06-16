 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 16, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Michael Emmel, 54, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Gracepoint Church, 205 43rd Ave NE, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Andrew Feist, 88, 10 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S. Third St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Irene Roemmich, 10:30 a.m., Evangel Church, 3225 N 14th St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Robert Tonolli, 73, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 214 East Thayer, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Dolores Boutilier, 89, Rifle, Colorado, formerly of Riverdale, 1 p.m., Butte Cemetery, Butte. (Goetz Funeral Home)

