FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 15, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Edith Lehner, 90, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Elda Charvat, 97, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Englebert Harsche, 88, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Jane Knecht, 93, 11:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Fargo. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home) 

